BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain will taper to showers today, with an additional half inch or so of rain possible. A few locations near the Massachusetts border picked up over 3 inches of rain. Localized flooding is still possible in Bennington and Windham counties today, due to the ground already being saturated. Elsewhere, it has been a very beneficial rain. Highs today will be cool for July, only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers will continue Monday, with the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Unsettled weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with scattered showers. Some breaks of sun are possible. We’ll finally have a dry day on Thursday. There’s another chance for showers on Friday, but Saturday is looking very pleasant. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

