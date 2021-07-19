Advertisement

Alburgh home damaged by neighbor’s fireworks

File photo of fireworks
File photo of fireworks(WHSV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A house has a bit of damage after a neighbor set off fireworks.

It happened on Route 2 in Alburgh over the weekend.

Police say 46-year-old Joseph Rozwadowski was setting off fireworks in his driveway.

A neighbor called police after one hit her house, and officers say there’s about $100 worth of damage because of a dent in the siding and some burn residue.

Police say Rozwadowski denied doing anything at first, but then admitted one of the fireworks fell over before going off.

We’re told he did not have a permit for the fireworks and is being charged with unlawful mischief and possession of fireworks.

