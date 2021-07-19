Anderson lifts Monsters to 13th straight win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters made history on Sunday, extending a franchise record and equaling a Futures League record by winning their 13th straight game in the team’s first ever contest decided by the home run derby tiebreaker. The decision will officially go down as a 1-1 (1-0) win in the box score.

Monsters designated hitter and University of Virginia commit Ethan Anderson staked his team out to a 1-0 lead on a solo blast in the sixth inning, but after Worcester scraped across a run in the eighth, Vermont was in need of more heroics.

Middlebury Union High School grad Wyatt Cameron provided a spark on the mound, working a perfect top of the ninth inning and giving the team two shots at the victory, but Vermont was unable to score in either the ninth or tenth inning.

By Futures League rules, games still even after ten innings go to a home run derby tiebreaker, with each team picking up to three batters to swing for the fences. Worcester’s Tayven Kelly used all ten of his team’s first round swings without success, but Anderson crushed one to right on his second swing of the bat to win it.

“I didn’t realize there was a home run derby until two games ago,” Anderson said after the game. “We were tied, Coach Wilkes pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, if we go to this, you’re doing it,’ and I was super confused. Coming out tonight, I thought I was gonna be doing it. It’s still nerve-wracking knowing that 13 game win streak is all on your back and you have to compete in something that usually people don’t like you doing during BP to win the game.”

The Monsters are off Monday, but play at home again Tuesday looking to break the Futures League record with a 14th consecutive win.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.