Advertisement

Application period opens for ‘Summer Stipend’ program

Applications are now being accepted for New Hampshire’s “Summer Stipend" program, which seeks...
Applications are now being accepted for New Hampshire’s “Summer Stipend" program, which seeks to reward workers returning to jobs after unemployment.((Source: KSLA News 12))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Applications are now being accepted for New Hampshire’s “Summer Stipend” program, which seeks to reward workers returning to jobs after unemployment.

The state announced in May that it was ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

Anyone who was on unemployment the week of May 15 and has since kept a job for at least eight weeks can now apply for the stipends, which are $500 for part-time workers and $1,000 for full-time employees.

More than 1,700 individuals who found work between May 18-22 became eligible to apply on Monday.

The program will remain active until the $10 million fund is depleted.

Related Stories:

Work search requirement now in effect in New Hampshire

New Hampshire offering cash incentives to get people back to work

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Courtesy: Janet Kight Porter
Flooding causes washouts in southern Vermont
Kenny Robinson rides his newly restored '47 Ford racecar at Northeastern Speedway.
Racecar driver receives surprise of a lifetime at Northeastern Speedway
Vermont man killed in Danby crash

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Amtrak Vermonter service gets back on track
Amtrak Vermonter service gets back on track
Officials say some roads will need major repairs after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of...
Roads damaged by flooding in some New Hampshire towns
Monday Weathercast
Monday Weathercast