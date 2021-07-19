Advertisement

Avery Powell says goodbye to Channel 3

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 This Morning co-anchor Avery Powell will be leaving WCAX on Friday, July 23.

After three years at Channel 3, Avery has decided to move closer to family and has accepted a job with WFMY in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“The pandemic changed a lot of peoples’ perspectives, including mine. I realized, even more, that being 12 hours away from family and some life-long friends can be difficult. So now seemed like a good time for a change,” Avery said. “I’ve loved my time at WCAX and in Vermont. Moving here was a big change for me, but I’m very glad I made the jump.”

We wish Avery all the best in the future.

Channel 3′s 11 p.m. co-anchor Dom Amato will join Alexandra and Gary at the desk permanently on Monday, July 26.

