Balloons released in Plattsburgh to honor murder victim

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Dozens of balloons were released into the sky in honor of Crisie Luebbers Sunday.

Loved ones say her favorite colors were teal and purple.

“Crisie always had a smile on her face, could always make the people around her smile. She had a beautiful soul,” said Chad Snow, a close family friend.

Luebbers, remembered as a selfless friend, mother, and grandmother, was murdered earlier this month.

“It’s just very shocking. It doesn’t feel real. It’s like she’s still right there with us,” said Diana Davies.

Davies was Luebbers coworker. She tells us Luebbers used to pop by to say hi, once she finished her shift.

“If I was sleeping she would make sure before she woke me up there was a pot of coffee on because she knows I’m grumpy without my coffee when I wake up,” said Davies.

Chad Snow says the balloon release brought him some peace.

“And everything is okay up there. So many people are looking out for her family, and all the balloons were like kisses to heaven for her,” said Snow.

Amidst the sadness, friends say they hope to continue her legacy.

“She never judged. She was always fair to the same people. Everyone was the same. I hope people can carry that on. Happiness is there,” said Snow.

The prganizers also collected donations for her daughter. Those funds will support the family with whatever they need.

Related Stories:

Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.