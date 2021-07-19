Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling in Palestinian territories

Ben & Jerry's scoop shop - File photo
Ben & Jerry's scoop shop - File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Ben & Jerry’s says it is going to stop selling its ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories, saying the sales in the occupied land are “inconsistent with our values.”

In a statement posted on the company’s website on Monday, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognizes “the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.”

The company says it has a longstanding partnership with a licensee that manufacturers Ben & Jerry’s in Israel and distributes it in the region.

They have informed the licensee that they will not renew the lease agreement when it expires at the end of next year.

The company will stay in Israel through a different arrangement.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

