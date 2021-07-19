Advertisement

City to give presentation on its vision for federal building

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - The city of Portsmouth is going to share its new vision for a federal building site with the National Park Service.

The city plans to give an online presentation of its “preliminary revised architectural plan” for the redevelopment of the McIntyre Federal Building property to park officials during the last week of July.

The city has been trying for years to gain control of the federal building property from the General Services Administration, which owns it.

It has been working to acquire the property for free through the Historic Monument Program, which the National Park Service administers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
FILE
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Kenny Robinson rides his newly restored '47 Ford racecar at Northeastern Speedway.
Racecar driver receives surprise of a lifetime at Northeastern Speedway
FILE
Rollover crash results in minor injuries
Rocks land into people's house and backyard
Flying rocks endanger Castleton neighborhood

Latest News

FILE photo
New York environmental officials, police probe fox attacks
FILE
Grocery store operator fined $27K for child labor violations
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vermont unemployment rate inches up to 3.1% in June
Solar FILE
Manufacturer says solar array will save $3.5M over lifespan