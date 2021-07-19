Advertisement

Flooding causes washouts in southern Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Road crews worked all of Sunday to repair flood damaged roads and homes in Brattleboro.

One resident even captured a car swallowed up by a sinkhole at the intersection of Akley Road and Hinesburg Road.

The flooding happened overnight. Brattleboro Fire Department says West Brattleboro suffered the most issues, but the downtown area also saw over-run storm drains and standing water.

Fire officials say they’re getting tons of calls complaining of flooded basements and washed out roadways.

