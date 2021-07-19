Advertisement

Gas prices stay about the same in northern New England

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices in northern New England have held about the same over the last week.

Prices are up in the region and all over the country compared to last year, but stayed the same in Maine and New Hampshire last week GasBuddy’s daily survey said Monday that the average price in Maine was $3.10 per gallon. The price in New Hampshire was $2.98 per gallon.

Prices nosed up slightly in Vermont, where they went up 2.1 cents per gallon to $3.04 per gallon.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Kenny Robinson rides his newly restored '47 Ford racecar at Northeastern Speedway.
Racecar driver receives surprise of a lifetime at Northeastern Speedway
FILE
Rollover crash results in minor injuries
Rocks land into people's house and backyard
Flying rocks endanger Castleton neighborhood

Latest News

Coral reef-File photo
New coral protections off New England take effect this month
Amtrak event in St. Albans Monday morning
Amtrak returns to Vermont Monday
Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police
Old New Hampshire hotel sign hit by car
Grand View Lodge Cabins sign.
Old New Hampshire hotel sign hit by car