Gas prices stay about the same in northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices in northern New England have held about the same over the last week.

Prices are up in the region and all over the country compared to last year, but stayed the same in Maine and New Hampshire last week GasBuddy’s daily survey said Monday that the average price in Maine was $3.10 per gallon. The price in New Hampshire was $2.98 per gallon.

Prices nosed up slightly in Vermont, where they went up 2.1 cents per gallon to $3.04 per gallon.

