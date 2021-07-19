Advertisement

GlobalFoundries to expand upstate New York plant

GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction, Vermont - File photo
GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction, Vermont - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Jul. 19, 2021
MALTA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Chipmaker GlobalFoundries is expanding its upstate New York operations.

An announcement on Monday from the semiconductor manufacturer says its Malta, New York, plant will be expanded, doubling its capacity in the coming years.

The company says it’s to help meet the global demand for computer chips. There’s a shortage currently.

The announcement did not mention any changes for the plant in Essex Junction, Vermont.

