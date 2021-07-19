Advertisement

Grocery store operator fined $27K for child labor violations

FILE
FILE
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A grocery store operator has paid over $27,000 in fines to the U.S. Department of Labor after an investigation found that some minors employed by the business were cleaning power-driven meat mixers and grinders and others worked in violation of federal hours restrictions.

Federal child labor laws prohibit employees under 18 from operating or cleaning the machines.

On The Vine Marketplace in Scarborough, Maine, recently paid a fine for that violation and one at its sister store in Exeter, New Hampshire, after the department identified two minors under 16 who worked too many hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

