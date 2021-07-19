High school anglers compete in Mallett’s Bay

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Lake Champlain is home to a healthy bass population, and on Sunday, some of the best high school anglers from around the state went looking for them.

Malletts Bay in Colchester was the site for the 2021 TBF Youth Angler Federation state championship. Six boats of two anglers each braved the rainy weather to reel in the biggest hauls they could find.

At the end of the day, it would be the Randolph boat of Brendan Vinton and Chase Martin taking home the trophies with a combined weight for their five fish north of 18 pounds. Essex and Colchester were second and third respectively.

While the competition aspect is important and Sunday’s competitors will be looking to carry some momentum into the VPA High School season this Fall, catching the biggest fish today wasn’t the only goal of the event.

“The purpose of the tournament, one is to bring together like-minded youth who enjoy the outdoors and fishing, and also work towards bridging fishing with academics,” said tournament organizer Scott Green of The Bass Federation. “The student angler federation prides themselves on trying to get kids involved in a collegiate level fishing and get them into schools and colleges where they can bridge their love of the outdoors with a career in the outdoor field if not fishing itself.”

“It’s just the amount of time you get out on the water, you get more experience, you get better at fishing,” Vinton said. “Hopefully more kids see this and want to do this, because I know our school it’s not a big thing.”

