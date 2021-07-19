Hiking rescue veteran needs help after suffering leg injury

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) - Even an experienced rescuer of stranded hikers can use a hand now and then.

A New Hampshire man and veteran of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team needed help on Saturday while descending from Mount Adams. Sixty-nine-year-old Guy Jubinville, of Moultonborough, slipped on a rock slab. He said it wasn’t a hard fall, but enough to suffer a leg injury that wouldn’t allow him to walk out on his own.

Volunteers from the rescue team, Randolph Mountain Club, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded and responded and hiked up to carry Jubinville down. He He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

