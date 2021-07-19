Advertisement

Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.
Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man killed two people at a Houston motel then wounded two others before dying in a shootout with police.

The shootings happened late Sunday at the Palace Inn motel in northwest Houston.

Executive police chief Matt Slinkard says the man killed two people then opened fire from the motel balcony on officers who were responding.

Two people in the parking lot were wounded, but no officers were hurt.

The officers returned fire and the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.

Slinkard says there’s no evidence that the shooter knew the two victims or that it was a domestic violence situation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
FILE
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Kenny Robinson rides his newly restored '47 Ford racecar at Northeastern Speedway.
Racecar driver receives surprise of a lifetime at Northeastern Speedway
FILE
Rollover crash results in minor injuries
Rocks land into people's house and backyard
Flying rocks endanger Castleton neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the...
Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast
It’s been more than a year and a half since Amtrak has rolled through Vermont, but that changes...
Amtrak returns to Vermont Monday
FILE
Police urge seat belt safety following fatal crashes