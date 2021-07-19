Man rescued from Bingham Falls

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts are warning about hiking on Vermont trails after a man needed to be rescued from Bingham Falls.

Stowe Mountain Rescue headed out Saturday after a man was stranded by the water with a significant injury.

We’re told emergency care was given, then a system of ropes and muscle helped get him up the steep, rocky path to an ambulance.

Crews are also thanking bystanders for being willing to help.

Experts say watch out for wet rocks.

