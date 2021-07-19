Advertisement

Manufacturer says solar array will save $3.5M over lifespan

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILFORD, N.H. (AP) - Hitchiner Manufacturing has installed a 510-kilowatt solar array at one of its facilities in Milford, New Hampshire.

The company said Friday that the array will produce more than 625,000 kilowatt-hours of renewable energy every year at a cost of less than $0.04 per kilowatt-hour.

Hitchiner said this will save the company more than $3.5 million over the array’s lifespan, and reduce its carbon footprint by more than 665,000 pounds annually.

