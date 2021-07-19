MiVT: Global Village Foods

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple with a history of serving traditional African cuisine in Vermont has taken on a new challenge in the Upper Valley.

“Everybody likes great food so that has been our success,” Damaris Hall said.

If you recognize Damaris and her husband Mel Hall, it’s because they ran a wildly popular restaurant in White River Junction for years -- Tastes of Africa Karibu Tule.

Now, they’re on to a different adventure -- Global Village Foods.

“We’re not that fancy, it’s just really good food. Simple and delicious and really tasty,” Mel said.

These meals are a fresh, Vermont-made product you can find in the freezer aisle or in the prepared food section, free of the eight major allergens and sesame.

This family business’ offerings stem from their son’s allergies and the hope others can enjoy food they know is safe.

“Everything we make we freeze. Whether it’s a bulk stew or a meal that’s ready to eat, we freeze it immediately because we have no additives, no preservatives,” Mel said.

“Our food just comes, is what it is. It’s food. We cook it, I mean if it’s chickpeas we get the dry beans, we soak them, we cook them, we put the spices in. We actually get spices and we roast them and we grind them,” Damaris said.

For Damaris, a trained chef from Kenya, these are meals near and dear to her African roots.

The love and attention they put into their food has landed them in 42 northeastern Whole Foods stores and nearly 70 natural food co-ops across New England.

An increase in popularity calls for an increase in space. So they’re planning to expand to a new kitchen in Quechee.

“What we used to be able to do here, our volume has grown so much the way where we’re playing Rubik’s cube with the freezer. We just don’t have enough space. So the new space we’re moving into is about three times the size. I think we’ve got about four times the freezer capacity,” said Mel.

While their fresh ingredients have won them top food awards, they credit the people of Vermont with unwavering support.

“We are very grateful that people love the food but at the same time, we also do have great flavors. And I think what customers appreciate most is that we have clean ingredients, it’s products that they can pronounce and it’s just great food,” said Damaris.

