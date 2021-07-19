Advertisement

New coral protections off New England take effect this month

Coral reef-File photo
Coral reef-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - New coral protections are scheduled to take effect in the waters off New England later this month.

The National Marine Fisheries Service has published new rules designed to protect corals on Georges Bank and in the Gulf of Maine. Those are two key commercial fishing areas off the New England coast.

The new protections take effect on July 26. One of the new rules establishes the Georges Bank Deep-Sea Coral Protection Area, which is located on the outer continental shelf in New England waters. Conservationists have said the new rules protect more than 25,000 square miles of deep-sea coral habitat.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Kenny Robinson rides his newly restored '47 Ford racecar at Northeastern Speedway.
Racecar driver receives surprise of a lifetime at Northeastern Speedway
FILE
Rollover crash results in minor injuries
Rocks land into people's house and backyard
Flying rocks endanger Castleton neighborhood

Latest News

File photo
Gas prices stay about the same in northern New England
Amtrak event in St. Albans Monday morning
Amtrak returns to Vermont Monday
Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police
Old New Hampshire hotel sign hit by car
Grand View Lodge Cabins sign.
Old New Hampshire hotel sign hit by car