New K-9 cop joins Lebanon police

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A new K-9 has joined the police force in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Allergo is a 1-and-a-half-year-old German shepherd. He was born in Slovakia.

K-9 Allergo will be partnered with his Ofc. Logan Scelza.

Allergo will be trained in drug detection and patrol work this month.

After training, he and Ofc. Scelza will be assigned to the patrol bureau.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.