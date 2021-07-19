Advertisement

New K-9 cop joins Lebanon police

Lebanon Police Ofc. Logan Scelza and K-9 Allergo.
Lebanon Police Ofc. Logan Scelza and K-9 Allergo.(Courtesy: Lebanon Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A new K-9 has joined the police force in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Allergo is a 1-and-a-half-year-old German shepherd. He was born in Slovakia.

K-9 Allergo will be partnered with his Ofc. Logan Scelza.

Allergo will be trained in drug detection and patrol work this month.

After training, he and Ofc. Scelza will be assigned to the patrol bureau.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Courtesy: Janet Kight Porter
Flooding causes washouts in southern Vermont
Kenny Robinson rides his newly restored '47 Ford racecar at Northeastern Speedway.
Racecar driver receives surprise of a lifetime at Northeastern Speedway
Vermont man killed in Danby crash

Latest News

Courtesy: Janet Kight Porter
Crews work to repair flood-ravaged roads in southern Vermont
Police identify man found dead in Bethel
Eleven new bank branches have opened in Chittenden County since 2018.
Why more financial institutions are banking on Chittenden County
Things are looking alive again at farms in our region thanks to the rain we have gotten over...
Rain brings Vermont farm crops back to life