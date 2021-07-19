New York environmental officials, police probe fox attacks

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - New York environmental officers and local police are investigating fox attacks in Saratoga Springs and urging people to be cautious outdoors.

Melissa Thompson-Flynn told the Times Union of Albany that she was attacked by a fox Wednesday while jogging. Police arrived as Thompson-Flynn was struggling with the animal and an officer killed it.

She remained hospitalized Saturday and is receiving anti-rabies shots. Another fox attack on Monday at a day camp for children hosted by Skidmore College left a counselor and camper with minor injures. They also are getting anti-rabies shots.

State and local officials are patrolling the area and setting traps for that fox.

