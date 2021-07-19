Advertisement

NH loon preservation group conducts annual census

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) - The Loon Preservation Committee in New Hampshire has conducted is annual census, with the help of hundreds of volunteers who took to the lakes to count the birds.

The census began in 1983. Caroline Hughes, a biologist for the committee, says Saturday’s census helps to get a good count of the number of paired, as well as unpaired, adult loons and loon chicks that are present in the state.

Hughes said the census also helps the committee to monitor the progress of loon nests and check on the survival of chicks.

