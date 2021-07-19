Advertisement

No emergency at Essex Junction rescue call

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Rescue crews responded near the Green Mountain Power hydro dam on Route 2A Sunday evening but it turned out there was no emergency.

Crews were called to the bridge near the Essex-Williston border for a report that a wooden vessel with an orange life buoy attached to it may have capsized there.

It turned out the item in the river was wooden staging with an orange buoy that repair crews had used while doing bridge and dam work.

No one was in the water.

