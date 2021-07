BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the identity of a man found dead in Bethel last week.

Vermont State Police say he is James Lumbra, 35.

They say he lived on the property where he was found.

Police say his death is still under investigation but is not suspicious.

