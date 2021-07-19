Advertisement

Police urge seat belt safety following fatal crashes

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people died in car crashes this weekend after being ejected from their vehicles. Now, police are reminding drivers that wearing a seat belt could save your life.

Vermont has a secondary enforcement seatbelt law, meaning you can get a seat belt violation if you get pulled over and the officer notices you aren’t buckled up.

State police say they see up to 85% seat belt compliance among Vermonters. But, they say two-thirds of fatalities in car accidents are caused by motorists who aren’t.

“If you opt not to click your seat belt when you get to the car, you are increasing substantially your risk many times over that you’re not going to survive the trip that your going to have,” Capt. David Petersen of Vermont State Police.

In Vermont, police say they see examples every year of people walking away from a bad crash because they wore their seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
Halifax crash kills one teen and leaves another in the hospital
FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
Rocks land into people's house and backyard
Flying rocks endanger Castleton neighborhood
FILE
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident

Latest News

The Vermont Elks Association hosted its Silver Towers summer camp fundraiser Sunday.
Camp for people with disabilities gets support from community
Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Balloons released in Plattsburgh to honor murder victim
Silver Towers
VT Elks annual motorcycle and classic car ride to benefit Silver Towers Summer Camp
Balloons
Balloons released in honor of murder victim