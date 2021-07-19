Police urge seat belt safety following fatal crashes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people died in car crashes this weekend after being ejected from their vehicles. Now, police are reminding drivers that wearing a seat belt could save your life.

Vermont has a secondary enforcement seatbelt law, meaning you can get a seat belt violation if you get pulled over and the officer notices you aren’t buckled up.

State police say they see up to 85% seat belt compliance among Vermonters. But, they say two-thirds of fatalities in car accidents are caused by motorists who aren’t.

“If you opt not to click your seat belt when you get to the car, you are increasing substantially your risk many times over that you’re not going to survive the trip that your going to have,” Capt. David Petersen of Vermont State Police.

In Vermont, police say they see examples every year of people walking away from a bad crash because they wore their seatbelt.

