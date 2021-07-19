Rain brings Vermont farm crops back to life

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Things are looking alive at local farms in our region thanks to the rain we have gotten over the last few weeks.

“Oh we’re loving it,” said Mike Isham who owns the Isham Family Farm. “Blueberries really love the rain, raspberries really love the rain. The Christmas trees are loving it.”

At the Isham Family Farm in Williston, the blueberry bushes, cornfields and Christmas trees are looking better after all the rain.

“It’s what we really needed,” Isham said.

The rain not only hydrates the plants, it’s also killing off some gypsy moths, a big problem for farmers in our region this year because the bugs are eating their plants.

“It’s Mother Nature’s way of giving back now after what she took,” Isham said.

But the rain did come too late for some crops.

“This field up here on the right, just have trouble with it. It was so dry in the middle of May. I planted grass on it twice,” Isham said.

A similar situation at the Adams Apple Orchard and Farm Market.

“We did have a couple spells where we had some heat that affected a few of the crops. Some of our lettuce bolted as well as some of our cauliflower. But overall most of the crops are doing OK,” co-owner Scott Adams said.

Back on Isham farm, they have something they want to say to Mother Nature.

“Keep on coming, keep it coming, we’re waiting for it. We need it,” Isham said.

Rain is good and it’s much needed, but you don’t want to have too much of a good thing.

“Too much rain is almost as bad as too much heat,” Adams said.

Adams says he had some crops that died due to the heat and some dry fields, but overall it wasn’t bad. His concern now is that too much rain could make it hard to harvest.

“At this point, we could definitely use some more dry weather to get back out there and do some cultivating, and also some get back there harvesting and maintaining the field as well,” Adams said.

The weather has been tricky for both farms, but they have a positive outlook on how the rest of the season will go.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.