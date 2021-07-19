Roads damaged by flooding in some New Hampshire towns

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) - Officials say some roads will need major repairs after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of southern New Hampshire over the weekend.

WMUR-TV reports that the water caved in a long stretch of road in Peterborough and cut off another road in Jaffrey.

State officials are in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and a damage assessment is expected to be done in the coming days.

