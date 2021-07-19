Rutland County man killed in crash

DANBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is dead after a rollover crash in Danby, Vermont.

It happened Sunday evening on Danby Pawlet Road.

Police say 51-year-old Scot Rafus was driving when he went off the road, rolled the car and then stopped in the westbound lane of travel.

Officers say he was thrown from the car and died at the hospital.

We’re told he was not wearing a seat belt.

Related story:

Police urge seat belt safety following fatal crashes

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.