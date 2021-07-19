Advertisement

Vermont student selected as Boys Nation ‘senator’

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congratulations to U-32 High School senior Gavin Burton Young of Berlin! He was selected as a senator for the American Legion Boys Nation program in Washington, D.C., starting this Friday.

The program includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism.

Burton Young will use what he learns to pursue wildlife conservation.

“It’s an immense honor to be with these students to lift me up and a great opportunity to work with government officials and senators,” Burton Young said. “As I went through Boys State, I got the ball rolling where I would want to make change. I would want to be a leader. And maybe that could be in the area of wildlife conservation.”

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Gavin Burton Young.

There have been many famous people who have attended these programs, from former President Bill Clinton to musicians Jon Bon Jovi and Garth Brooks.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Courtesy: Janet Kight Porter
Flooding causes washouts in southern Vermont
Kenny Robinson rides his newly restored '47 Ford racecar at Northeastern Speedway.
Racecar driver receives surprise of a lifetime at Northeastern Speedway
Vermont man killed in Danby crash

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Amtrak Vermonter service gets back on track
Amtrak Vermonter service gets back on track
Officials say some roads will need major repairs after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of...
Roads damaged by flooding in some New Hampshire towns
Applications are now being accepted for New Hampshire’s “Summer Stipend" program, which seeks...
Application period opens for ‘Summer Stipend’ program
Monday Weathercast
Monday Weathercast