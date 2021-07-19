Vermont student selected as Boys Nation ‘senator’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Congratulations to U-32 High School senior Gavin Burton Young of Berlin! He was selected as a senator for the American Legion Boys Nation program in Washington, D.C., starting this Friday.

The program includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism.

Burton Young will use what he learns to pursue wildlife conservation.

“It’s an immense honor to be with these students to lift me up and a great opportunity to work with government officials and senators,” Burton Young said. “As I went through Boys State, I got the ball rolling where I would want to make change. I would want to be a leader. And maybe that could be in the area of wildlife conservation.”

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Gavin Burton Young.

There have been many famous people who have attended these programs, from former President Bill Clinton to musicians Jon Bon Jovi and Garth Brooks.

