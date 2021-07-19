Advertisement

Vermont sweeps Lions Cup soccer games

All-stars from the Green Mountain State down New Hampshire
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The Vermont all-stars pulled off a sweep of the Lions Cup soccer games over their rivals from New Hampshire Saturday afternoon at Hanover High School.

The Vermont girls took a lead late in the first half on a tally by Hazen grad Macy Molleur, then got fantastic long range strikes in the second half by Burlington’s Payton Karson and MMU’s Willa Clark en route to a 3-2 win. It’s their second consecutive victory and fifth in the last six years.

The Vermont boys were even more dominant, with Colchester’s Adolphe Alfani and MMU grad Will Hauf each recording a brace to pace a 5-1 win. Four of Vermont’s five goals came in the last 25 minutes of the second half, including a New Hampshire own goal for the final margin. Vermont ran its unbeaten run in this contest to four with three wins and 2018′s 1-1 draw.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
Halifax crash kills one teen and leaves another in the hospital
FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
Rocks land into people's house and backyard
Flying rocks endanger Castleton neighborhood
FILE
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident

Latest News

Team from Randolph claims title
High school anglers compete in Mallett’s Bay
Orlando Magic guard works with kids in Williston
Cole Anthony visits Vermont
Vermont scores last six runs of 6-5 win in 10 innings
Monsters rally for 11th straight win
Barre native continues dominance at Thunder Road
Corliss claims Governor’s Cup...again