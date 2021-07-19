Vermont sweeps Lions Cup soccer games

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The Vermont all-stars pulled off a sweep of the Lions Cup soccer games over their rivals from New Hampshire Saturday afternoon at Hanover High School.

The Vermont girls took a lead late in the first half on a tally by Hazen grad Macy Molleur, then got fantastic long range strikes in the second half by Burlington’s Payton Karson and MMU’s Willa Clark en route to a 3-2 win. It’s their second consecutive victory and fifth in the last six years.

The Vermont boys were even more dominant, with Colchester’s Adolphe Alfani and MMU grad Will Hauf each recording a brace to pace a 5-1 win. Four of Vermont’s five goals came in the last 25 minutes of the second half, including a New Hampshire own goal for the final margin. Vermont ran its unbeaten run in this contest to four with three wins and 2018′s 1-1 draw.

