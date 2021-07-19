Advertisement

Vermont unemployment rate inches up to 3.1% in June

The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s unemployment rate inched up one-tenth of a percentage point in June to 3.1%.

The state Labor Department says that the national jobless rate last month also increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 5.9% from May.

Around Vermont, the unemployment rate ranged from 3% in Barre-Montpelier and Middlebury to 5.1% in Woodstock.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington say “the economic recovery continues to slowly gain back what was lost.”

He says the size of the labor force and the number of filled positions in the Vermont economy continue to grow while businesses are reporting high levels of open positions

