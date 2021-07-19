Winners announced in Middlebury business-boosting grant program

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A program to boost business in Middlebury and fill empty storefronts has announced its grant winners.

Six businesses were selected to receive $15,000-$20,000, which they can use on anything from rent or utilities to renovations or startup costs.

Some are existing businesses looking to expand or move into downtown while others are new.

The Better Middlebury Partnership says 40 businesses or individuals applied and they looked at a lot of factors.

“We really looked at their full business plan, their financial projections, we really tried to find businesses that were going to meet both the community need but also would do really well here in terms of long-term sustainability and would add something new to what’s already here and complement the existing services,” said Karen Duguay of the Better Middlebury Partnership.

We asked if they would do this again and they said hopefully they won’t have as many open storefronts in the future and won’t need to. But there are components of this program-- like giving new businesses supports-- that they may keep.

