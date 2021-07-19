BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It turned out to be an ok Monday across western Vermont and northern New York, meanwhile showers maintained a stronghold on northeastern and central Vermont through the day. Areas that did see some sun and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s today have the potential to see some isolated thunderstorms through this evening. Widespread storms or severe weather is not expected, but a few storms with lightning and downpours are possible, especially across northern New York.

That activity dies down overnight, leading to a quiet but damp start to Tuesday. Fog development is likely in the CT River Valley, with patchy fog development possible elsewhere, especially in low-lying areas. Shower and storm chances increase through the day on Tuesday, as a cold front approaches and slides through from the north. Downpours, lightning, and some gusty winds will be possible area-wide Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wet weather fizzles out once again Tuesday night, with just a small chance for a lingering shower or storm into Wednesday. The mid-to-late week period will also be cooler, but at least we should see some sun on Thursday. Friday will be mostly dry with a small chance for showers.

Even though we’re still five days out, Saturday is looking dry and sunny, with temperatures near 80. After that, another system comes through, bringing rain chances Sunday into Monday. There should be plenty of dry hours to enjoy this week, though.

Have a great week!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.