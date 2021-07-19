BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We are coming off of a soggy, cool weekend, and we are still not done with the rain just yet. The last gasp of the system that brought us the rain over the weekend will give us one last shot at some showers during the morning hours, and then it will drift off to the east & north. There will be a little sunshine late morning and early afternoon.

But we’re not done yet. A trough of low pressure will swing through mid-to-late afternoon with more showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms. Then everything will settle down as we get into the overnight hours.

Tuesday will start with some sunshine, and it will be warmer again, but a cold front dropping down from the north will fire up another round of showers & thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. Some of that activity will continue into the overnight hours. There will still be a few, lingering showers on Wednesday, and it will be cooler, too.

We will finally dry out by the end of the week. Thursday will feature a good deal of sunshine. Friday will be partly sunny, but a stray, isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

The weekend is looking pretty good at this point, especially Saturday, which will feature lots of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. Most of Sunday is looking okay, but there may be a few showers by late in the day.

Take MAX Advantage of those times in between the rain drops! -Gary

