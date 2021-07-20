Clinton County health officials monitoring 2 ‘breakthrough’ cases

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County health officials are tracking an increase in COVID cases in the area, including two involving people who were vaccinated.

Officials say the 10 new cases serve as a reminder that the coronavirus is still here and demonstrate the value of being vaccinated.

“If I am vaccinated, I may get COVID, but I ‘m not going to suffer much,” said Dr. Wouter Rietsema, an infectious disease specialist at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. He says while this is the first time the health department has addressed cases involving vaccinated individuals, it’s likely not the first time that it’s actually happened. He also says the county isn’t testing for variants but assumes that delta is present. “We don’t have a virus wall here.”

Rietsema says from the beginning of the vaccination process it was always known that those who were fully vaccinated could test positive for the virus and the vaccine was meant to make symptoms of the virus less severe. “The goal is to prevent hospitalization, the goal is to prevent deaths, and the vaccine is very effective at that,” he said.

There are currently more people vaccinated than not in Clinton County. “it’s not a big majority, but it is a majority. So, you are going to start seeing more cases in vaccinated individuals,” Rietsema said. “I’m sure we would all like vaccination to wipe the disease out, but a sizeable minority of people don’t see fit to get vaccinated, so it’s going to be a while until we get to that point, if ever.”

Local health officials say they would like to see anyone that is eligible to get vaccinated to get the shot. “We aren’t out of the woods yet, the virus is still around,” said the health department’s Amanda Finckle. And she says there is plenty of vaccine available for anyone eligible.

“We don’t want to see people dying needlessly or having long-term complications needlessly from something that is entirely preventable,” Rietsema said.

He says there has been a small uptick in vaccinations from people who are either fearful of the delta variant or are gearing up for a trip to Canada, which will require proof of vaccination for Americans when the border reopens next month.

