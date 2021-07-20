Advertisement

Court rejects lawsuit challenging child protection system

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled against a former state employee who accused the Department of Health and Human Services of failing to protect children from abuse and neglect.

Former social worker Anna Carrigan sued the department in February 2020. The state Supreme Court upheld the lawsuit’s dismissal Tuesday. It said a 2018 amendment to the state Constitution allows taxpayers to challenge specific spending decisions but not a governmental body’s comprehensive response to a complex issue such as child welfare.

Carrigan’s attorney says the lawsuit did challenge specific spending, and he might ask the court to reconsider the ruling.

