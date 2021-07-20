Disc golf supporters push for permanent Burlington course

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A temporary disc golf course at Schifilliti Park in Burlington could become permanent thanks to supporters of the sport.

The city’s makeshift disc golf course was installed last fall at Schifilliti Park to give Burlington residents something to do outdoors during the pandemic. Now, city officials say there’s a push to make it permanent.

“I was pretty excited just that the city was even considering it,” said Patrick Dunseith, a Burlington resident who has been using the course. He says if it stays, it’ll help grow the sport here, especially if the buckets on stakes are swapped out for the real deal. “The sound of the bucket isn’t quite as good as the chains, so it’ll be nice to have some real baskets hopefully sometime soon.”

Disc golf hasn’t always had the warmest welcome in Burlington parks. Thirteen years ago a course at Leddy Park caused some controversy. But Cindi Wight, the city’s parks director, says the new location in the New North End -- right next to two schools -- makes sense. “We really hope the PE classes will put it as part of their curriculum, that you’ll see the kids out here playing disc golf and starting another generation of kids who are enthusiastic about the sport they play,” she said.

CITY OFFICIALS GET BEHIND DISC GOLF

But some of the holes will be adjusted to make sure disc golf plays nicely with other sports, like baseball. Fans of the sport, who currently have to travel to Essex, Hinesburg, or Waterbury, say it will fill a void in the community. “When I moved here, I was just surprised that there wasn’t a disc golf course. I’ve played this my whole life and when I moved to this town I thought, this is a community that seems ripe for a disc golf course. So, I was shocked that there wasn’t one,” said Chris Broughton of Burlington. He says being temporary, the current course was hard to find. He’s hoping an actual course will be more accessible. “Something a little closer I can play after work would be really nice.”

The parks department estimates it’ll cost about $6,000. The course still has to go through permitting. If approved, it could be installed later this summer.

DISC GOLF SUPPORTERS LOOK TO NEXT GENERATION

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.