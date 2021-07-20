Fully vaccinated Americans will soon be able to go to Canada

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fully vaccinated Americans will be able to travel across the border into Canada starting August 9th, but what’s unclear is whether the U.S. will allow fully vaccinated Canadians to do the same.

“Now is the time to begin safely resuming non-essential travel, and I hope our federal government follows suit,” said Governor Phil Scott in a statement. “The Green Mountain State looks forward to welcoming our neighbors to the north back to Vermont, I look forward to learning more from our federal partners in the coming days.”

Fully vaccinated citizens and permanent U.S. residents will be allowed into Canada come August. International travelers can enter starting September 7.

Unvaccinated minors under 12 entering with parents or guardians will not have to quarantine anymore.

Fully vaccinated travelers will not need a post arrival COVID-19 test, unless they have been randomly selected at the border.

If you’re not vaccinated, you cannot enter the country.

People we talked with say they’ve been waiting to go across the border.

“We can go there now and visit my sister-in-law, and she’s got three kids, so yeah it’s been hard being away for almost two years and not seeing them,” said Tahmina and Alina who are visiting Burlington.

“I think it’s great because I have some family up in Canada, and I’d like to visit them soon and see how they’re doing,” said Ethan Oliveira of Colchester.

“This is one of the reasons I came up to Vermont in the first place, just in case I have to escape, I am right across the border. Being fully vaccinated myself, I am thoroughly pleased,” said Rahsheid White of Burlington.

As of this past Sunday, 70% of the Canadian population has been vaccinated with at least one dose and nearly 50% are fully vaccinated.

