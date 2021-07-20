Hassan presses Fauci on child vaccination timeline

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan Tuesday pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci for timelines on when a COVID vaccination will be available for children under 12.

Fauci, who was testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, told lawmakers that while the amount of data is growing on the efficacy of COVID vaccines in all age groups, the delta variant has now been detected in over 90 countries and is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

Senator Hassan questioned Fauci about when kids under 12 might be eligible for a vaccine.

Sen. Maggie Hassan: Doctor, when do you believe parents and families can expect these trials to yield the kind of data needed to pursue authorization for use in children under 12?

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Thank you for that question Senator. From the standpoint of the data that would be required to make a decision, that very likely when you do the age de-escalation studies -- we’ve gone from 12-9, 9-6, 6-2, and then two months to two years. Likely by late fall, early winter we’ll have enough data, but that doesn’t mean that then all of a sudden it’s gonna be allowed to happen. That’s gonna be a regulatory decision that the FDA will have to make.

Hassan also asked about the federal stockpile of personal protective equipment. An HHS official responded that the country has spent $10 billion to restock the stockpile and now has 35 times the number of N95 respirators as it did at the beginning of the pandemic, 17 times the number of gloves, and eight times the number of masks. Also, all contracts for N95 masks are with domestic contractors.

