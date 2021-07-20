Advertisement

Hassan presses Fauci on child vaccination timeline

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying Tuesday.
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying Tuesday.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan Tuesday pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci for timelines on when a COVID vaccination will be available for children under 12.

Fauci, who was testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, told lawmakers that while the amount of data is growing on the efficacy of COVID vaccines in all age groups, the delta variant has now been detected in over 90 countries and is now the dominant strain in the U.S.

Senator Hassan questioned Fauci about when kids under 12 might be eligible for a vaccine.

Sen. Maggie Hassan: Doctor, when do you believe parents and families can expect these trials to yield the kind of data needed to pursue authorization for use in children under 12?

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Thank you for that question Senator. From the standpoint of the data that would be required to make a decision, that very likely when you do the age de-escalation studies -- we’ve gone from 12-9, 9-6, 6-2, and then two months to two years. Likely by late fall, early winter we’ll have enough data, but that doesn’t mean that then all of a sudden it’s gonna be allowed to happen. That’s gonna be a regulatory decision that the FDA will have to make.

Hassan also asked about the federal stockpile of personal protective equipment. An HHS official responded that the country has spent $10 billion to restock the stockpile and now has 35 times the number of N95 respirators as it did at the beginning of the pandemic, 17 times the number of gloves, and eight times the number of masks. Also, all contracts for N95 masks are with domestic contractors.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont man killed in Danby crash
Avery Powell
Avery Powell says goodbye to WCAX
Courtesy: Janet Kight Porter
Flooding causes washouts in southern Vermont
Police identify man found dead in Bethel
Police investigate fight in Essex Junction

Latest News

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place on Friday, as rising cases...
UVM expert on Japan previews Olympics from Tokyo
sdf
UVM expert on Japan previews Olympics from Tokyo
sdf
Culinary training program provides skills and community benefits
sdf
Why some travelers prefer to ride trains, even if it takes longer
SDF
Conflicting advice: How will Vermont decide whether schoolchildren should wear masks?