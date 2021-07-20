Local space experts say Bezos launch could inspire the next generation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is a big day for all those space lovers out there. Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to blast off at 9 a.m. and take a teen with him.

Some local experts say they are excited for a new arm of space travel to take off. They say if done correctly, it can ultimately do a lot of good.

“It’s going to be the history book footnote that says, you know, here is when it starts,” said Scott Turnbull with the Vermont Astronomical Society.

Historians take note as yet another civilian takes flight. Turnbull says any spaceflight is exciting, but this kind is new.

“At this point, anyone that passes a certain altitude gets the status of astronaut, regardless of how they got there,” said Turnbull.

Turnbull says much like a pilot and passenger on a plane are not considered the same, we will likely see that with space flight.

But as a lifetime fan of space, space tourism, is something they have waited for and has potential to do for young minds what it did for him.

“This new focus on spaceflight has the potential to inspire a generation,” said Jennifer Rickards, the acting executive director for the Montshire Museum.

Rickards is in the business of inspiring young minds in the world of science.

“We need people to, young people and people of all ages to dream big and think about those possibilities,” said Rickards.

She says it feels like we are entering a new generation of space excitement, but now she says it’s about encouraging folks to dream big.

“I would encourage parents to participate as much as possible in this interest as much as possible if their child is developing that,” said Rickards. “There are great opportunities at science centers and planetariums there are books and games and resources where parents can really cultivate that interest and that excitement.”

Parents don’t have to have all the answers, but they can watch together, and parents and kids can learn alongside one another.

“I do hope this will launch a new appreciation for what space exploration is all about,” said Rickards.

And Turnbull says from an engineer standpoint, while the price is out of reach, it has to start somewhere before it disseminates out to the general public. But it’s important people keep looking skyward.

“Continue to develop it, you develop it and you use it. It’s useful to just a small amount of people in a specific instance. I hope, and I expect it to see development in the space industry bring benefits to us,” said Turnbull.

Turnbull says much of the technology we have so readily available to us is thanks to advancements in science, like our smartphones born out of microtechnology.

Bezos is set to take off at 9 a.m. He will also have his brother as well as an 18-year-old and Wally Funk, one of the original pilots from the Mercury 13 women.

The entire thing will last about 11 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.