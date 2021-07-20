NH man suffers life-threatening injuries in turnpike crash

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Police say a Nashua man suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a concrete bridge abutment on Everett Turnpike and caught on fire.

WMUR-TV reports that police said the 59-year-old man was speeding when the car crashed at Exit 2 in Nashua on Monday afternoon.

He was pulled from the burning car and airlifted to a Boston hospital.

