NY: 8.7K of 11M vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State Department of Health officials tell The Associated Press that only a tiny fraction of vaccinated New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 as infections and hospitalizations rise.

Department spokesperson Abigail Barker said Tuesday that at least 8,700 vaccinated people have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s out of the nearly 11 million New York residents who are fully vaccinated. And it’s also a fraction of the 244,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York since April 1.

Officials say no vaccine is perfect, meaning fully vaccinated people occasionally will get infected. Still, health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated at a time when the highly contagious delta variant is spreading and hospitalizations are rising.

