Police investigate dangerous fight in Essex Junction

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after reports of a fight in Essex Junction.

It happened one week ago at a home on Pearl Street.

Police say several people got into a fight over work being done on a motorcycle.

We’re told Brandon Williams, who owns the bike, was told to leave the house and wouldn’t. Officers say Williams strangled a man who lived in the house to the point of nearly losing consciousness and repeatedly punched another man.

One of the men’s mother reportedly also jumped in.

Williams told police the mother bit his ear and tore it and used a racial slur.

He also says the phone he was using to record got thrown to the ground and he was put in a chokehold.

Williams is charged with aggravated and simple assault. Other charges could be coming.

