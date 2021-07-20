Rainy season poses a threat to home gardens

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dry spring, our region has seen some rain which can cause some issues for your at home garden.

Experts at the University of Vermont say more rain in your garden creates problems that are unique to this summer. Ann Hazelrigg, a UVM Extension Plant Pathologist, says that fungal diseases thrive in wet climates like what we are experiencing now.

“For fungal spores to infect plants, they need a wetting period, they need the leaves to stay wet for 6 to 8 hours” says, Hazelrigg.

In addition to fungus, experts say this rain can bring pests like the swede midge, a serious insect pest, can cause problems when they lay eggs during the warm weather and lots of rain.

Victor Izzo PHD, of the University of Vermont Department of Plant and Soil Science & Environmental Studies says, “it causes some minor scarring, it opens a wound in the plant, the high humidity makes for more disease, and now you have a wound in the plant and makes it susceptible for disease.”

Izzo adds that this combination of humidity, fungus, and seasonal pests can be a real issue for the growth and life of Vermonter’s plants.

So how do you prevent this?

He advises to remove any diseased leaves from the plant as soon as you notice, as he expects diseases to increase in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.