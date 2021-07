RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for the driver who did doughnuts on the Rutland Country Club’s first fairway.

The vandalism caused extensive damage to the greens.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rutland City Police.

