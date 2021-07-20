Advertisement

Sheriff’s department ends 24/7 security at Vermont hospital

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Due to a staffing shortage, the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department can no longer provide around-the-clock security at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

Sheriff Dean Shatney says that starting Monday, coverage at the hospital would be “random.”

The Caledonian-Record reports the department roster has fallen from 23 people before the coronavirus pandemic to 11 people.

The sheriff’s department has provided 24/7 security at the hospital since 2012.

The hospital’s CEO Shawn Tester says it’s unfortunate that the department cannot maintain a consistent presence and the hospital and he hopes more deputies can be hired to maintain a full-time presence at the hospital.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

