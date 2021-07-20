Advertisement

UVM expert on Japan previews Olympics from Tokyo

By Céline McArthur
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place on Friday, as rising COVID cases continue to fuel safety concerns.

UVM Political Science Professor Matthew Carlson is an expert on Japan. He spoke with our Céline McArthur from Tokyo to give you a firsthand look at what’s going on there. Watch the video to see the full interview.

