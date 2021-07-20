UVM Medical Center wants outpatient surgery center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont Medical is asking state health care regulators for permission to begin planning a modern outpatient surgery center.

The hospital announced Monday that it was asking the Green Mountain Care Board for an expedited review of its request to build the center after it lost a number of operating rooms due to air quality issues at its Fanny Allen campus in Colchester.

The application, filed on July 16, seeks permission to plan a project that would care for a growing population and accommodate a shift to more complex inpatient surgeries in lower-cost outpatient settings.

The filing is part of a multi-year plan to make a number of needed updates to key facilities.

