Vermont Health Department warns about toxic algae blooms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Health Department is warning that algae blooms are turning up in Vermont waters that can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals.

The department on Tuesday encouraged people to go to its website to view a video and photos of what cyanobacteria and blooms look like.

Blooms have shown up most often in northern parts of Lake Champlain, causing some Burlington beaches to recently be closed. They’ve also formed in other regions of the lake as well as other Vermont lakes in recent years.

News Release: Health Officials Urge Vermonters to Watch for Cyanobacteria Blooms. Know what blooms look like so you can... Posted by Vermont Department of Health on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

