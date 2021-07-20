Advertisement

Vermont projects could benefit from infrastructure bill

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont stands to benefit should Congress manage to pass an infrastructure bill.

President Joe Biden says his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain economic momentum. He’s seeking more than $4 trillion in new domestic outlays. But senators are struggling to reach a compromise over how to pay for nearly $1 trillion in public works spending.

Scott administration officials spoke on Tuesday at their weekly news briefing about the state’s infrastructure needs.

The state has identified a number of projects that, while not currently dangerous, could use an update. Roads, bridges, water and sewer systems are all due for upgrades.

State leaders say the infrastructure package would be a boon for Vermont.

“Approximately 2% of interstate bridges, 4% of our state bridges and 2% of town bridges are deemed structurally deficient. While structurally deficient does not mean unsafe, they are below goals of targeted condition,” Vt. Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said.

If passed, the bill also includes tens of millions of dollars for broadband, electric vehicle infrastructure and upgrades to the power grid. However, it’s unclear right now how much Vermont would receive in the package.

